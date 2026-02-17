India must become one of the world's top three AI powers — Modi

NEW DELHI, February 17. /TASS/. India should become one of the world's top three powers in the use and development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with the ANI news agency.

"Our journey toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India - TASS) has been built on a fundamental principle: India must not just consume technology but create it. My vision for AI in Aatmanirbhar Bharat rests on three pillars: sovereignty, inclusivity and innovation. My vision is that India should be among the top three AI superpowers globally, not just in the consumption of AI but in creation," he said.

According to Modi, " will be deployed worldwide, serving billions in their native languages". "Our AI startups will be valued in hundreds of billions, creating millions of high-quality jobs. Our AI-powered public services will be studied globally as benchmarks for efficient, equitable governance. And most importantly, every Indian will experience AI as an enabler of opportunity, a multiplier of capability, and a servant of human dignity, not as a threat to their livelihood or an instrument of control," he added.

As the Indian Prime Minister pointed out, with AI emerged at the times when the world found itself at a turning point in the development of civilization.

"AI stands at a civilizational inflection point. It can expand human capability in unprecedented ways, but it can also test existing social foundations if left unguided," he warned.

"AI systems draw upon knowledge and data generated across societies worldwide. Therefore, we want AI's benefits to be diffused to everyone and not just hoarded by early adopters," Modi noted.

Commenting on the AI Impact Summit, an international forum on AI currently underway in New Delhi, the Indian Prime Minister noted that this is the first global AI summit held in countries of the Global South.

"India is creating a platform that amplifies under-represented voices and development priorities. AI governance, inclusive datasets, climate applications, agricultural productivity, public health and multilingual access are not peripheral issues for us. They are central. Our vision is clear: AI must accelerate global development while remaining deeply human-centric," Modi stated.