Cuba should prioritize use of renewable energy base — president

HAVANA, February 5. /TASS/. Cuba should rely on its renewable energy base amid the current difficult situation, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"In the current difficult energy situation, Cuba should count on its own powers and resources, on renewable sources of energy," he told a press conference aired by the presidential administration on YouTube. "This concept stands in our national energy plan."

The president said the solar power plants, which are now being built across the country, will start generating electricity in February and March. "We plan to produce 26 MW in February, 58 MW in March and to keep it up."