Aeroflot to carry 55.4 mln passengers in 2025

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Aeroflot Group plans to increase passenger traffic to 55.4 mln people by the end of this year, CEO Sergey Aleksandrovsky said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"In 2024, we carried 55.3 mln passengers. By the end of 2025, we plan to transport 55.4 mln passengers," he said. Aleksandrovsky added that seat occupancy had also increased to 90.3%.

"This has primarily been achieved through effective measures to maintain airworthiness. We have been actively engaged in this work since 2022 and are constantly improving our competencies. In 2025, total flight hours across the entire aircraft fleet exceeded 1 mln hours. The average annual growth rate from 2023 to 2025 amounted to 8.9%. This refers to total flight hours across the entire Aeroflot Group fleet," Aleksandrovsky said.

In addition, Aeroflot maintained its share of the air transportation market in 2025 at 41.8%, including foreign airlines.

From January through November 2025, the Aeroflot Group carried 51.3 mln passengers, which is comparable to the same period of 2024. Of this total, 39 mln passengers traveled on domestic routes, while 12.3 mln flew on international routes.