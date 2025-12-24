Relations between Russia, Africa becoming more pragmatic — deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia continues supporting African countries, but relations are becoming more pragmatic, Russian Deputy PM Alexey Overchuk said.

"We look at it (relations with African countries - TASS) from an economic perspective. We, of course, have become more pragmatic as well. And there (in Africa - TASS) is an understanding of this," he said during an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"It is clear that we still provide help because from time to time droughts occur there (in Africa - TASS). And then we send grain, fertilizers and food there. This also happens," Overchuk noted, emphasizing that African people accept such help with gratitude. "But, certainly, our relations are becoming more pragmatic," the deputy PM repeated.

According to him, African states "expect assistance in achieving, as they now call it, economic independence" from Russia. "In the 1960s, the Soviet Union helped them achieve political independence. Please help us become economically independent," Overchuk explained the approach of the continent’s countries. He pointed out that intensive work is underway in this direction.

"We have started to work with Africa, we are working intensively," the deputy PM announced. "There is a growing number of our diplomatic and trade missions. We are working on improving transport connectivity. And from the viewpoint of building the International North-South Transport corridor, which also links Africa, our logistics companies, our carriers are operating more effectively in Africa as well," Overchuk listed the examples. He drew attention to the fact that Russian "businesses are starting to consider Africa more actively because business is seeking markets."

"We are well-known in Africa, we are remembered there. Many people who, back in Soviet days, graduated from Soviet universities have preserved a very good attitude, good memories of this country. They remember all the good that we’ve done for them, and, without doubt, are ready to cooperate with us in such a way," the deputy PM announced. "They are aware that our past is not burdened by a colonial history. We’ve always come and helped these regions - we’ve built schools and hospitals, many students have come to our countries to study," Overchuk noted.

In his view, the foundations laid 40-50 years ago still hold today. "Our employees, who continue working in this direction, always emphasize this. They also note that there is a very kind attitude towards us there," the deputy PM concluded.