Russian banking system remains stable — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian banking system remains fairly stable despite a certain increase in bad loans, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"As regards the stability of the banking system - it remains quite stable. We see a certain increase in bad loans but the share of, say, bad corporate loans had a very small increase and is about 4%. It is a very small figure," Nabiullina said.

The national banking system is well capitalized, the Central Bank chief added.