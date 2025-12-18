Russia cooperates with countries of global majority on AI regulation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia pays special attention to the issues of artificial intelligence (AI) regulation and interacts with the countries of the global majority on this matter, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an address to the participants of the IV international scientific and practical conference "Digital international relations in 2025: Human at the Focus of Digital Development."

The address by the head of the Foreign Ministry was read out by Artur Lyukmanov, the Director of the Department of International Information Security at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We pay special attention to the issues of development and artificial intelligence regulation. In this regard, we are closely interacting with our key partners from the countries of the global majority," Lavrov reported.

As the foreign minister noted, the world is rapidly changing due to the digitalization of all spheres of life, including the foreign policy of states. "Great opportunities are opening up, which, however, are associated with significant new risks," he stated. "Russia consistently advocates for the development of mutually beneficial and equal international cooperation in the field of using information and communication technologies based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, as well as national legislations."

"In particular, on our country's initiative, the UN Convention against Cybercrime was signed in Hanoi in October - the first universal international treaty to counter the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes," he said.

TASS is the general information partner of the conference.