Murmansk, Karelia, Arkhangelsk lead in allocating Arctic Hectare program's forest plots

ST. PETERSBURG, December 11. /TASS/. The Murmansk, Arkhangelsk and Karelia Regions are leaders in allocating forest plots under the Arctic Hectare program, Russia's Forestry Agency's Head of Legal Support and Use of Forests Department Elena Borodavkina told the 15th Artur Chilingarov International Forum "The Arctic: Present and Future".

The state program to provide land for free use, dubbed the Far Eastern Hectare, in 2021 was extended to land plots in the country's Arctic Zone and other territories of the North and Siberia (the Arctic Hectare). The program unites eight regions: the Karelia, Komi Regions, the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Murmansk, Arkhangelsk and Krasnoyarsk Regions.

"The regions that lead in providing forest plots are: the Murmansk Region - 390 contracts (74%), the Karelia Region - 97 contracts (18%), the Arkhangelsk Region - 39 (7%). Applicants have several options for using forest plots - in accordance with the Forest Code of the Russian Federation, for example, recreational activities, farming and hunting, as well as cultivation of forest fruits, berries, medicinal and ornamental plants," the official said.

At the end of the contract's five-year term, users may rent the forest plot, and the plot may be legally transferred from the forest fund to another category, she added. Under the Arctic Hectare program, the category of 18% of forest plots has been changed. The plots' recipients prefer to conduct forestry, in particular, to develop recreational activities.

