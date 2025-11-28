Gazprom Group revised 2025 investment outlook to $36.7 bln

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Gazprom Group slightly increased its investment plans in 2025 to 2.86 trillion rubles ($36.7 bln), the company said in its report under the International Financial Reporting Statements (IFRS).

"The total investment utilization volume under the group’s investment program for 2025 (for gas, oil, power generating, heat generating and other assets) totals 2,862,698 mln rubles," the company said.

The first estimate of Gazprom’s investments for the next year is rather conservative and totals 1.1 trillion rubles ($14.2 bln). The figure usually grows later as a result of the approval of new versions of the investment programs and the budget by the Board of Directors.