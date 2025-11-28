Russian oil supplies to Hungary flat in annual terms this year — Novak

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia is going to maintain the volumes of oil supplies to Hungary this year at the level reached in 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with Rossiya 1 television.

"The European Union introduced the ban on oil supplies last year. Appropriate exceptions were made for Hungary and deliveries are being implemented. More than four million tons were supplied last year and we will reach the same levels in this year," Novak said.

"We also continue cooperating with our Hungarian partners in implementation of joint projects, particularly in Russia," he added.