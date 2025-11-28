Russian stock market indices in the green this Friday — market data

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with rising indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 2.1% to 2,676.42 points. The RTS Index added 2.13% to 1,077.78 points. The yuan rate moved downward by 8.7 kopecks to 10.921 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index ended Friday with the upside. The benchmark added almost 5% over the month, mainly owing to recovering information background associated with geopolitics. Nevertheless, positive factors were not enough to anchor above 2,700 points, and the struggle between hopes and doubts will probably continue in the near term," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The Russian stock market ended the last trading today on November with growth by the evening on improvements of the geopolitical background, Natalya Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. "Tatneft preferred stock became the growth leader on the stock market, probably on expectations of interim dividends to be approved at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders in December," she said.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global believe the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,575 - 2,675 points on December 1. "We expect the picture for the ruble may seasonally worsen in December - we expect growth of expenses from budgets of all levels, companies and population, and the rise in the physical demand for the currency from those planning overseas traps on January holidays," Shepelev said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,600 - 2,700 points on Monday.