Russia, Cuba discuss cooperation in automotive, aircraft, pharmaceutical industries

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Representatives of the governments of Russia and Cuba discussed promising areas of cooperation between the two countries in the civilian aircraft and automotive industries, pharmaceuticals, and heavy engineering, Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, State Secretary and Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov held a series of bilateral meetings during his working visit to Cuba. He met with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga and Cuban Minister of Industry Eloy Alvarez.

"During Roman Chekushov's meetings with Oscar Perez-Oliva and Eloy Alvarez, promising areas of industrial and trade cooperation were discussed such as heavy engineering, automotive manufacturing, civil aircraft manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. It concerned not only the supply of finished products, but also comprehensive cooperation that includes the creation of assembly plants, personnel training, service maintenance, and the development of long-term supply chains," the statement noted.

Russian expertise is also in demand in power engineering, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence. Following the talks, the parties agreed to speed up work on the modernization project for the Antillana de Acero metallurgical plant for completion by the end of 2026, as well as to maintain regular contacts at the ministerial level.

During his working visit, Chekushov also visited the plant's site, which is currently approximately 70% complete.

"The project to modernize the metallurgical plant holds great promise for Cuba's economic development, both in terms of meeting domestic market demand and in terms of future exports. It's an excellent example of international cooperation, as it combines Russian investment and technology with Cuban participation. Completion of the project will enable the production of approximately 160,000 tons of rolled steel per year," the deputy minister noted.