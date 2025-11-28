Foreign currency earnings of Russia’s largest exporters fall by 15% in early November

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia’s largest exporters in November 2025 reduced their purchases of foreign currency by nearly 75%, while their foreign-exchange earnings declined by 15%, RBC reported, citing sources familiar with the monitoring of the presidential decree "On the mandatory sale of foreign currency by certain Russian exporters."

In the first full week of November (November 3-9), the volume of foreign-trade proceeds received by Russian exporters subject to the presidential decree on mandatory foreign currency sales fell by 15% compared with the average weekly level in October. During that week, companies received the equivalent of 252.7 bln rubles ($3.1 bln at the Bank of Russia’s average exchange rate for the period), including 106 bln in rubles, the outlet’s sources said.

Restricted foreign-currency purchases led to higher net sales, which in turn supported the ruble, RBC explained.

On October 22, the United States imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil that froze the companies’ assets in US institutions and threaten secondary sanctions for cooperating with them. The US sanctions took full effect on November 21 following the expiration of the Treasury Department’s general license.

According to the outlet, in November export prices for Russian oil fell to $40 per barrel, and seaborne shipments of oil and condensate declined by 20% compared with October, yet the ruble has remained stable.