Yakutia launches Synergy of Arctic project to lay 7,000 km fiber-optic communication line

YAKUTSK, November 28. /TASS/. Russia's largest telecommunications infrastructure project, The Synergy of the Arctic, was launched in Yakutia at the Digital Diamond federal forum. The ceremony featured the region's Governor Aisen Nikolaev and Russia's Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadaev, a TASS correspondent reported.

The project was launched in the Tomponsky District's village of Khandyga and the Sakha Academic Theater in Yakutsk. Earlier the parties have inked a cooperation agreement.

"In 2022, we outlined this task and signed an agreement. Right, it has taken a while, but now we can say confidently the project will be completed. The [Russian] Federation has allocated necessary resources," the minister said. "This country, its history, has not seen projects, where we are laying 7,000 km of fiber-optic lines (FOCL). In fact, this is the first big project with federal support of the kind."

"We have settled main issues, and I am sure now we will solve the technological issues," Yakutia's governor said. "I take this opportunity to say that all Arctic districts will, of course, provide all possible support to this project. I know that now they can hear me on FOCL. Nowadays, the Internet and high-speed communication lines are an essential requirement of any person."

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the government about plans to co-finance the project, allocating almost 5.5 billion rubles ($60 million) for laying the lines, and the region will follow suit.

The work plan

As the regional government reported earlier, the plan is to lay more than 7,000 km of fiber-optic communication lines in extreme conditions.

More than 14,500 km of cable lines have been laid in Yakutia since 2012, and with the Synergy of the Arctic project, the total length of cable lines in the region will be more than 20,000 km - half the length of the equator. Yakutia's Arktiktelecom Company is implementing the project. The Synergy of the Arctic will provide before 2028 modern communication for 61 settlements in Yakutia, where about 50,000 people live. The project will offer a full range of digital services in the Arctic at the speed of 100 Mbit/s or more. According to the regional authorities, the project involves the communication lines construction as well as the creation of conditions where every resident, regardless of their place of residence, will be able to use modern digital capabilities.

About the forum

The 6th Digital Diamond Federal Forum runs in Yakutsk from November 27 to November 29. The event features representatives of the IT industry, businesses, sciences and authorities. This year's key theme is connectivity, defining the future, where telecommunications, data centers and cybersecurity shape up trust in the digital world.