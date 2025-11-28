Russia plans to boost trade with Venezuela to $400 mln by 2030 — deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia expects trade with Venezuela to grow to $400 million by 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the 19th meeting of the high-level intergovernmental Russian-Venezuelan Commission.

"Our intergovernmental commission remains focused on expanding project activities in accordance with the 2030 plan. We expect that achieving the goals set in the plan will lead to an increase in bilateral trade to $400 million by 2030," he said.

According to Chernyshenko, this will enable Venezuela to become one of Russia's top 10 trading partners in Latin America.

The Deputy Prime Minister underscored that Russian imports from Venezuela have tripled by 2025. He also added that major Russian importers are interested in increasing their purchases of Venezuelan cocoa, coffee, and seafood.

"More than 65 domestic enterprises are ready to supply Venezuela with high-quality Russian agricultural products," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Chernyshenko also highlighted a number of promising areas of cooperation.

"Joint ventures in the oil sector form a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation. They account for over 11% of Venezuela's total oil production," he said.

"We see potential for using Russian nuclear technologies in Venezuela's agricultural sector, industry, medicine, and education."

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that work is currently underway to launch the assembly of Kamaz and GAZ vehicles in Venezuela.

The meeting was held in hybrid format and chaired by Chernyshenko and Delcy Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Venezuela. Following the event, the parties signed 18 bilateral documents on cooperation in various areas and a final act.