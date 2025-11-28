{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
ARCTIC TODAY

Russian scientists develop AI system for Arctic ice forecasts

The system makes it possible to predict parameters of ice concentration, thickness, drift and compaction, meteorological and oceanographic conditions, and satellite imagery

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian researchers developed an intelligent system to forecast ice situation and weather in the Arctic that will give short-term, to 72 hours, forecasts for ice thickness, drift and other parameters, as well as for weather conditions in the northern Arctic, press service of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech, part of the VEB.RF group) said.

"Our system is an example of engineering AI: rigorous physical models are combined with machine-learning methods to deliver an operational and reproducible forecast for industry. This approach reduces uncertainty in planning, shifts risk management into a proactive mode, and helps make real-time decisions," the press service quoted Professor Evgeny Burnaev as saying.

The Arctic ice and weather intelligent forecasting system, dubbed 'Chione' after the ancient Greek goddess of snow, was created by the Skoltech Center for Artificial Intelligence and the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology (the Russian Academy of Sciences). It is based on advanced artificial intelligence developments, and on three physical models describing the behavior of ice caps in oceans and seas.

The system makes it possible to predict parameters of ice concentration, thickness, drift and compaction, meteorological and oceanographic conditions, and satellite imagery. AI methods are used to improve the accuracy and speed of computations, the researchers said.

"Our joint work, the Chione system, includes hydrodynamic modeling developed at the Institute of Oceanology and machine-learning and AI technologies that help not only assimilate data, but also significantly increase the hydrodynamic processes detail," the press service quoted Academician Sergey Gulev as saying.

According to him, the Northern Sea Route becomes a major national and international priority. Forecasting not only ice, but also hydrodynamic conditions in the ocean and meteorological conditions in the atmosphere along the Northern Sea Route, becomes a crucial challenge for scientists, he said in conclusion.

