Exports from Russia to Thailand could be expanded through supply of machinery

PHUKET /Thailand/, November 27. /TASS/. Russian exports to Thailand could be expanded through the supply of machinery, power plants, medical equipment, IT solutions, and information security products, Chairman of the Board of Eximbank of Russia Pyotr Zaselsky told TASS.

"Such categories of goods imported by Thailand as mechanical engineering products, land transport, watercraft, power plants, medical equipment, IT solutions, and information security products could become a significant factor in the growth of Russian exports," he said on the sidelines of the Russian-Thai investment forum.

"I would also like to note the growing interest in products from the Made in Russia segment such as eco-friendly products, cosmetics, goods for children and home," Zaselsky added.