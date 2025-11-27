Russia, Pakistan agree to develop multimodal transport networks — minister

ISLAMABAD, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan have agreed to develop joint projects in the area of multimodal transport routes, Pakistani Energy Minister Awais Leghari announced following a meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation in Islamabad.

"Both sides expressed their determination to deepen multimodal connectivity, in particular, to assess the use of existing rail and road networks, and to facilitate the organization of test freight operations," he said.

According to the minister, the parties agreed to continue work on the test launch of a freight train along the North-South International Transport Corridor. This initiative is intended to "strengthen regional connectivity and create efficient and cost-effective logistics channels between the two countries," Leghari added.