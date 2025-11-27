Flow of Russian tourists to China gains 80% since visa-free regime introduced

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The flow of Russian tourists to China has increased by 80% since the introduction of the trial visa-free regime compared to the same period lasr year, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with TASS.

The introduction of this regime by China for Russian citizens "has fueled Russians' interest in traveling to China," he noted. "Traveling 'you go whenever you want' has become a reality, with the number of Russian tourists traveling to China having increased significantly. According to the Chinese side, in the month following the introduction of this regime, a total of more than 30,000 Russian citizens entered through the checkpoint at Daxing International Airport in Beijing, which is 80% higher than in the same period last year," the diplomat said.

The visa-free regime has significantly simplified mutual travel for citizens of the two countries and given "new vitality" to Russian-Chinese cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and other areas, Zhang Hanhui noted.