Russia has sufficient liquid assets — Central Bank

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia has the sufficient volume of liquid assets and the situation with frozen assets of the Central Bank will not affect financial stability, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Philipp Gabuniya told reporters.

"I will not speculate and narrate on the topic of any decisions but I can say definitely we have enough liquid assets in the yuan, gold and other forms, to ensure performance of our functions. Therefore, nothing jeopardizes financial stability," he said.

Russia’s international reserves edged down by $5 bln over the week and totaled $729.1 bln as of November 21, 2025, the Central Bank said earlier today.