Non-oil and gas sectors already provide three fourths of budget revenues — PM

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Sectors not related to production and refining of hydrocarbons already provide more than three quarters of budget receipts and their profitability increased by more than 13%, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when summarizing federal budget performance for nine months of 2025.

"Development of the economy, expansion of the welfare of citizens and, certainly, performance of all social commitments of the government" depend the balanced growth of the economy and inflation slowdown, Mishustin said. "Financing of all these areas was backed by significant rise in non-oil and gas revenues - above 13%," the prime minister said.

"Such addition was formed by industry, agriculture, undertakings of the sphere of services, finance and innovations," Mishustin noted. "Their share in total revenues of the state is already above three fourths, they exactly make up the basis of the national economy, provide for budget stability," he said.

"It is important not to soften the budget discipline and continue the groundwork for the next year," the prime minister added.