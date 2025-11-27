Issue of power supplies from Zaporozhye plant to be solved after reaching peace — Rosatom

SIRIUS, November 27. /TASS/. The issue of using electric power from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will be solved after settling the Ukrainian conflict, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"We have full understanding for ZNPP from the standpoint of the current moment, its absolute safety and threats. As soon as everything falls into places and final understandings on restoring peace in Donbass will be made, we will start recovering the plant and think where this huge quantity of electricity can be [supplied]. Nevertheless, certainly in interests of Donbass, in interests of the Russian Federation," he told reporters during the Congress of Young Scientists.

Russia does not rule out international cooperation in using electricity from the plant, Likhachev added.