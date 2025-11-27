Trade turnover between Tajikistan, Russia up almost 20% this year — Rahmon

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia increased by almost 20% in 2025 compared to the previous year, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"Trade turnover is on the rise, [having increased] by almost 20% compared to last year," Rahmon said during the meeting held on the sidelines of the CSTO summit in Bishkek.

Russia is one of Tajikistan's largest trading partners, accounting for over 20% of its total foreign trade. According to Tajikistan’s side, trade between the two countries from January to August of this year amounted to over $1.4 bln, with growth rates having reached 13%. In 2024, the volume of trade between Tajikistan and Russia amounted to around $1.9 bln, which is 15% higher than in 2023.