Russia, Pakistan to strengthen cooperation in areas of competition, standardization

ISLAMABAD, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan have signed a number of documents aimed at developing bilateral economic cooperation as part of the work of the intergovernmental commission. They include memoranda of understanding between the two countries' antitrust agencies and standardization bodies, a TASS correspondent reports.

Following the meeting of the commission, a memorandum was signed between Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service and the Competition Commission of Pakistan. The document will serve as the basis for closer coordination between the agencies in shaping competitive environment.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding between Russia’s Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has been signed. Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said earlier that the agreement provides for the exchange of information on national standards and technical regulations, which will reduce the level of technical barriers in mutual trade.