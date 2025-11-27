Russia, Pakistan intend to reduce technical barriers to mutual trade

ISLAMABAD, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan plan to sign a number of agreements to reduce technical barriers to mutual trade, said Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade between the two countries.

"We plan (at the intergovernmental commission - TASS) to sign a number of memoranda aimed at developing cooperation between our countries. They include a memorandum of understanding between the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia and the Competition Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which will form the basis for closer coordination between our antimonopoly agencies in creating a transparent and healthy competitive environment," he said in an interview with the Pakistani newspaper The News International.

The countries have also intensified dialogue on mutual recognition of industry standards, the minister added.

"The agreements will be formalized in a memorandum of understanding between Rosstandart (the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology) and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority. By exchanging information on national standards and technical regulations, as well as working together to harmonize them, we will be able to significantly reduce the level of technical barriers to mutual trade," he noted.