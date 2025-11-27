Dollar exchange rate down below 78 rubles on interbank market

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has dropped below 78 rubles, according to trading data.

As of 12:12 p.m. Moscow time (9:12 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.79% at 77.87 rubles. Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate was down by 0.51% at 90.599 rubles.

By 12:29 p.m. Moscow time (9:29 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market had narrowed losses to 0.38% reaching 78.19 rubles, while the European currency was down by 0.57% at 90.54 rubles.