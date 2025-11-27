Rushydro net profit for nine months rises by 28.7% to $387.6 mln

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Rushydro’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-September 2025 amounted to 30.3 bln rubles ($387.6 mln), an increase of 28.7% compared with the same period last year, according to the company’s report.

The group’s revenue for the nine months, including government subsidies, rose by 11.6% to 510 bln rubles ($6.52 bln). EBITDA for the reporting period increased by 18.6%, reaching 130.6 bln rubles ($1.67 bln).

The positive dynamics of Rushydro Group’s key financial indicators primarily reflect the increase in electricity and capacity sales volumes and pricing, including due to the transition of the electricity market in the Far East to competitive non-regulated pricing and the planned increase in electricity tariffs, the company emphasized.

Rushydro is the largest Russian energy company by installed capacity, comprising more than 600 power generation facilities. The installed capacity of the company’s power plants stands at 38.4 GW.

The largest shareholders of Rushydro are the Russian Federation (62.2%), VTB Bank (12.37%), and the En+ holding (9.61%).