Russia, Pakistan continue negotiations on LNG supplies

ISLAMABAD, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan continue to negotiate the supply of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), with the dialogue being conducted between commercial entities, said Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade between the two countries.

"Indeed, the issue of Russian LNG supplies is being explored by the parties. This is a matter of commercial negotiations, and the specific volumes and terms of the deal will be determined once the parties reach an agreement," he told reporters.

Moscow aims to increase LNG production to 100 mln tons per year by 2030, the minister noted.

"We expect to increase the share of Russian LNG in the world to 20%," he said.