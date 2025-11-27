Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX Index added 0.13% to 2,671.78 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.13% to 1,070.89 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 3.55 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.03 rubles.

As of 10:18 a.m. Moscow time (07:18 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.03% at 2,669.06 points and 1,069.81 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 5 kopecks at 11.022 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.17% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,668.81 points.