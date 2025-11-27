Russia interested in increasing exports of wheat, fertilizers, oil to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, November 27. /TASS/. Russia is interested in expanding trade with Pakistan, including increasing exports of wheat, fertilizers, and oil, said Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade between the two countries.

"Russia is interested in increasing supplies of Russian wheat, fertilizers, and oil," he said in an interview with the Pakistani newspaper The News International.

Agricultural products have traditionally been an important item in Russian-Pakistani trade cooperation, accounting for around 65% of Russian exports to Pakistan, the minister said, adding that Russian exports of ferrous metals and pharmaceuticals have increased significantly this year.

In turn, Russia imports textiles from Pakistan, which accounts for about 60% of Pakistani supplies, leather goods and food products, he added.