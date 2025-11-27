Russia mulling implementation of new oil and gas projects in Pakistan — minister

ISLAMABAD, November 27. /TASS/. Russian oil and gas companies are exploring the possibility of implementing new joint oil and gas projects in Pakistan, said Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade between the two countries.

"The parties are currently working together to evaluate promising projects for their joint implementation," he told reporters when asked which projects in the oil and gas industry are being considered.

"Russian oil and gas companies remain highly interested in developing their business in Pakistan. We continue to cooperate in hydrocarbon exploration and development," he added.