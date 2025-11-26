Russian oil production expected to grow to 535 mln tons — analyst

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Oil and condensate production in Russia is expected to gain 4.7% o 535 mln metric tons, resource sectors analyst of Renaissance Capital Mark Shumilov said.

"From our point of view, we will be able to reach oil production exactly without condensate totaling 9.55 mln barrls per day next year. Although this volume is slightly lower than in 2023, total oil and condensate production may turn out to be higher. Not 530 mln [tons] as in 2023 but 535 mln tons. The main reason is that we have significantly increased exactly condensate production volumes, which is not regulated by the [OPEC+] alliance," Shumilov said.

Oil production in 2026 may amount to approximately 480 mln metric tons, and condensate production will stand at 50-55 mln metric tons, the analyst added.