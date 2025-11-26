Industrial products make up over 80% in trade between Russia and Thailand

PHUKET, November 26. /TASS/. The share of industrial products in the trade turnover between Russia and Thailand is over 80%, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian-Thai investment forum.

"It should be noted that our mutual trade has very sound non-resource nature. According to our data, the share of industrial products is over 80%. This already evidences quality of trade, low dependence on energy resources, but we need diversification nevertheless. The nomenclature should be expanded and as we spoke today, there is a need to progress to joint ventures, joint developments; this will lay the basis for the long-term partnership designed for decades ahead," Gruzdev said.