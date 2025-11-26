100 MW wind farm to be launched in Kyrgyzstan — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia expects to launch the wind farm in Kyrgyzstan during 18-24 months, CEO of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said on the air with Rossiya-1 television.

"We actually started implementation of the wind farm project. The equipment was delivered in part and the other part is close to be supplied. I think we will launch these 100 MW during literally a year and a half - two years from the final verification of contractual documents," Likhachev said.