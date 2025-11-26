Completely driverless trams to appear in Russia in 1-2 years — Transport Ministry

SIRIUS, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport expects that completely driverless trams will appear in the country in the coming one or two years, First Deputy Minister Konstantin Pashkov told reporters on the sidelines of the 5th Congress of Young Scientists.

On September 3, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin launched the Russia’s first driverless tram in the Russian capital. The launch comprised three steps. Tests were with the operator making final decisions at the first stage, test trips with passengers and an operator in the cabin at the second stage, and the scheduled route start without the operator at the third stage.

"I believe this is the perspective for [the coming] year or two," Pashkov said.

