Russian presidential envoy sees huge potential for development of ties with Thailand

PHUKET, Thailand, November 26. Russia is taking note of the Thai leadership's desire to develop bilateral relations, Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organizations Boris Titov told TASS.

"The Thai authorities have applied to join BRICS, and we see the country's leadership's desire to develop relations with Russia. The potential for such development is enormous, as in addition to traditional industries, investment in Thai tourism infrastructure is possible, as Thailand is seriously competing with other Southeast Asian countries. This represents great potential for our companies," he said on the sidelines of the Russia-Thailand Investment Forum.

Titov stressed the need for both sides to lift restrictions on agricultural exports.

"We don't supply much yet. There are restrictions on meat product shipments to Thailand, and some restrictions apply to Thai companies supplying seafood to Russia. These barriers need to be lifted. We have removed virtually all barriers with China, resulting in a sharp increase in agricultural product shipments," he noted.

The official also touched upon the importance of developing relations with Thailand in the areas of cybersecurity, digital space, and digital sovereignty.

"Thailand should be interested in it. We are interested in creating joint platforms in the field of cybersecurity. Russia already has extensive experience; we have already made significant progress in this area," he said.

"Thailand and Russia have always been partners, primarily because there are a huge number of Russians here, both on vacation and doing business. Unfortunately, the current global situation, the sanctions and barriers that are emerging today through no fault of our own, are having a somewhat negative impact, but new potential is being created," Titov concluded.

The Russian-Thai Investment Forum has kicked off in the Thai island province of Phuket and will run until November 28. It is expected to facilitate the establishment of long-term business ties between Russian and Thai companies. Representatives of 200 Russian and Thai companies are attending the event.