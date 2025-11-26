Transneft discuss inline inspection with Iran — company

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Transneft discussed cooperation with Iran in the sphere of inline inspection of pipelines with Iran, the company said in its Oil Pipeline Transport corporate magazine.

"Vice President of Transneft Vladimir Kalanda had a meeting with Deputy Oil Minister of Iran Omid Shakeri. We would like to remind that the company and the Oil Ministry of Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on technology cooperation and implementation of joint projects last year," Transneft said.