Russia, Thailand resolving payment issues using digital yuan platform — presidential envoy

PHUKET, Thailand, November 26. /TASS/. Russia and Thailand are resolving bilateral payment issues by conducting payment transactions in the digital yuan, Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organizations Boris Titov told TASS.

"By the way, bilateral settlement issues are now being resolved by using digital yuan. The Chinese Renminbi Digital platform is already operational, including in Thailand. Connecting directly is difficult, but it's quite possible through agents," Titov said during the Russia-Thailand Investment Forum 2025.

According to the official, the economic progress in Thai-Russian relations is evident and as compared to the 2024 target of $2 billion, this year "it is growing by another 10%, Russian exports to Thailand have increased by 50%, and Russian investors have invested $6-7 billion in the Thai economy."

Commenting on the tourist flow from Russia to Thailand in 2025, the Russian President's envoy said that it is expected to reach a record high of approximately 2 million people.

"But the potential for cooperation is significantly greater. We know that even for Russian investors, investment conditions in Thailand still have a number of significant restrictions, and if they were lifted, investment could flow more widely," he asserted.

"Even tourism, despite record numbers, still has the potential, because Russians are also exploring other Asian countries, including Vietnam. Russian companies could be involved in developing the infrastructure of Thailand's hospitality sector."

Meanwhile, the most restrictive measures currently remain in the agricultural sector, affecting supplies of both Russian meat products to the Thai market and Thai seafood to Russia, Titov noted.

"If we work to free up the movement of these products, we would see significant growth," he stated.

The Russian-Thai Investment Forum has kicked off in the Thai island province of Phuket and will run until November 28. It is expected to facilitate the establishment of long-term business ties between Russian and Thai companies. Representatives of 200 Russian and Thai companies are attending the event.