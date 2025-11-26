Russia turns into energy security provider for new world economic center, experts say

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia can provide its partners in the East with energy security not merely owing to the unique resource base but also because of mutual readiness to beneficial and non-discriminating cooperation, experts polled by TASS said.

China has obviously become a new apex of the world economy, which attracts by its readiness to strategic partnership and the ability to build up mutually beneficial alliances on a non-discriminating basis, Associate Professor of the Financial University under the Russian Government Valery Adrianov said. This is particularly clearly seen when taking the energy sector as an example, he noted. China is expected to double its national GDP by 2035 according to the 15th five-year plan and not a single other country of the world may boast that. "Obviously, such dynamics of development will lead to a significant rise in energy consumption," he noted.

Russia and China are cooperating in the energy sector for more than a decade, Deputy General Director of the Institute of National Energy Alexander Frolov noted. China needed time to implement its potential, he said. China consumed 4.1 mln barrels of oil per day in 2001 and 16.5 mln barrels in 2024, he noted. China became the net imported of natural gas in 2000s only. "Everyone understood as early as in 2000s that China would need more and more energy. This is exactly why construction of the East Siberia - Pacific Ocean oil pipeline started in late 2000s, which reached its full capacity in 2019. A large contract for pipe gas supplies was made in 2010s," Frolov said.

The issue of development is the issue of availability of energy resources and not only the price, Frolov continued. "You will not achieve the acceptable price level without the proper availability," the expert stressed. "The main advantage of Russian hydrocarbons is not cheapness (they were more expensive when compared to competitors from time to time) but their availability," he added.

"We do not supply simply energy resources, we deliver energy security," Frolov stressed. Russia is able to provide for energy security of China and entire Eurasia on a long-term basis, he added.

Both India and China are now the most quickly growing large economies of the world and the ones having the highest populations, Sergey Suverov from Aricapital investment company said. "The growth rates of the Indian economy are now the highest among G20 members," he added.