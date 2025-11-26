Russia’s direct investments in Kyrgyzstan in 1H 2025 total $110 mln — Kyrgyz President

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s direct investments in Kyrgyzstan for the first six months of 2025 amounted to $110 million, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Japarov also noted that Russia is one of the republic's main trading partners, "accounting for 22% of trade turnover."

"In other words, Russia accounts for almost a quarter of Kyrgyzstan's total foreign trade," he stressed. Japarov added that following the talks, the parties agreed to increase mutual trade volume to $5 billion.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk reported that trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan for the first six months of 2025 reached $3 billion.