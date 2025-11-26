China's imports of poultry meat from Russia up 15% year-to-date — federal center

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian poultry meat exports to China increased by 15% in physical terms and by 10% in value terms in January-October 2025, the Agroexport federal center told TASS.

"According to the General Administration of Customs of China, in January-October 2025, China purchased 134,000 tons of poultry meat from Russia for $381 mln. Last year, during the same period, China imported 116,000 tons of this product for $346 mln. Thus, Chinese imports of poultry meat from Russia gained 15% in physical terms and 10% in value terms," the federal center said.

In value terms, by poultry meat category, China's imports from Russia were distributed as follows last year: chicken feet - $281.7 mln, chicken wings - $66.9 mln, turkey carcass parts and offal - $30.5 mln, duck carcass parts and offal - $1.1 mln, chicken offal - $551,500, turkey carcasses - $86,000.

In terms of revenue, Russia ranks second among poultry exporters to China, behind only Brazil ($795 mln), and ahead of Thailand ($350 mln), Agroexport said. Compared to the same period last year, Russia moved up one position, overtaking Thailand.