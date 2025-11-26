Three companies ready to buy all of Lukoil's assets in Romania — Romanian minister

BUCHAREST, November 26. /TASS/. Three companies have expressed their willingness to acquire all of Lukoil's assets in Romania, including the oil refinery near the city of Ploiesti, Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan said.

Hotnews.ro previously reported that potential buyers of Lukoil's assets in Romania expressed readiness to acquire only the gas station network as the refinery is outdated and requires financial investment.

"Three companies have expressed their intention to acquire Lukoil's assets in Romania, including the refinery and gas station network, having been in direct negotiations with the concern for several weeks. We have been notified of this, we are in contact with them, and this transaction between private companies is about to be finalized," he was quoted as saying by the Agerpres agency.

The minister declined to disclose details of the negotiations or the list of participants since it would violate the "confidentiality of the three companies' commercial proposals." Companies from Romania, the EU, and the US are interested in acquiring the assets, he noted.