Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan sign memorandum to strengthen North-South Corridor

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Railways of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan agreed to improve commercial attractiveness of the Western route of the North - South International Transport Corridor by executing a memorandum to strengthen its competitive position, Russian Railways said.

The document was signed by chief executives of railway companies.

"The goal of the memorandum is to achieve stable prices for cargo carriage along the route. The parties agreed to prepare end-to-end by the end of the year with further comprehensive evaluation of the same every quarter," the Russian railway company said.

The signing ceremony was held in Baku.