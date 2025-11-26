Russian Finance Ministry keeps plan of selling Domodedovo Airport by year-end

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry maintains the plan to sell the Domodedovo Airport by the end of this year and takes required measures to implement it, Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"We are working on this plan. We have not revised it and endeavor to deliver this task," he said.

The Russian Finance Ministry has included the Domodedovo Airport into the sales plan for this year, Siluanov said earlier on the air with the RBC radio station. Russia is interested in selling this property as soon as possible, he noted.