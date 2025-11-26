Some 1,700 enterprises with Russian participation operating in Kyrgyzstan — Putin

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Around 1,700 enterprises with Russian participation operate in Kyrgyzstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov.

"Some 1,700 enterprises with Russian participation operate in the republic," he said.

Putin attributed Russian investors' confidence in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan to the efforts of the republic's president, as well as to positive domestic political dynamics. "We are pleased to note that under your leadership, the republic is a stable, reliable partner from a domestic political perspective," he said.

In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 13.6% to a record $4.1 bln, Putin said, adding that "from January to September, [trade turnover] added another 17%."