EU to present legal text of proposals for expropriation of Russian assets soon

PARIS, November 26. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC), despite Belgium's resistance, will soon present the legal text of proposals for the expropriation of Russian assets blocked in that country, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The European Commission is ready to present the legal text that includes an option on immobilized Russian assets," she said. "I cannot see a scenario in which the European taxpayers alone will pay the bill," the official added.

Von der Leyen noted that EU countries committed themselves to cover Ukraine’s financial needs in 2026 and 2027, which the European Commission previously estimated at 135.7 bln euros. "Any decision on this needs to be taken in line with the rules of the responsible jurisdictions and will respect European and international law," she stressed.