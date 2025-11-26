Russia studies building NPP in Kyrgyzstan using its own technologies — Putin

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russia is examining the possibility of constructing Kyrgyzstan’s first nuclear power plant (NPP) using advanced small modular reactor technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while delivering a statement following Russian-Kyrgyz negotiations.

According to Putin, Russia supplies Kyrgyz consumers with electricity and Russian companies participate in the design and modernization of hydroelectric power plants on rivers in Kyrgyzstan.

"Rosatom is implementing a large-scale program to rehabilitate former uranium-mining sites in Kyrgyzstan. We are studying the possibility of building the republic’s first nuclear power plant using advanced Russian technologies — small modular reactor technologies that, I would like to stress, meet the strictest safety and environmental protection standards," the president said.

The Russian leader recalled that plans include the joint construction of a major solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul Region, as well as a new, modern thermal power plant in northern Kyrgyzstan.