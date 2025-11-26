Number of Russian companies in Kyrgyzstan triples in recent years — Japarov

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The number of Russian companies operating in Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,800 in 2025, having tripled in recent years, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said at talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Bishkek.

"In 2025, the number of Russian companies in Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,800, which is three times more than a couple of years ago," Japarov said, adding that Russia remains "one of Kyrgyzstan's largest trade and economic partners."

"Russia has been and remains a strategic ally, a reliable partner, and a good friend for Kyrgyzstan. And, of course, we always value strong, multifaceted relations with our brotherly Russia," he noted.