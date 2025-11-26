Russia’s investments in Kyrgyz economy reach around $2 bln — Putin

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russia remains one of the leading investors in the Kyrgyz economy, with the volume of capital investment reaching nearly $2 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following Russian-Kyrgyz talks.

"Russia is among the principal investors in the Kyrgyz economy. Nearly $2 bln in Russian capital has been accumulated. Around 1,700 business entities with Russian participation are operating in Kyrgyzstan across such key sectors as energy, mining, agriculture, transport, and logistics," Putin noted.

The Russian head of state emphasized that this progress has been made possible thanks to the confident domestic policies of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and the country’s internal political stability.

Putin also underscored that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are closely cooperating within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), working together with other member states to establish common markets for goods, services, capital, and labor. "The development of Eurasian integration brings undeniable dividends to all member states and, of course, to Kyrgyzstan. For example, over the ten years since the republic joined the EAEU, its GDP has increased 2.5 times, and its exports to other member states have grown fourfold," the Russian leader added.

Furthermore, he said, Russia finances a bilateral development fund through which around $1 bln has been invested in Kyrgyzstan for the implementation of more than 3,500 joint projects in the real sector of the economy.