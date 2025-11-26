{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CPC resumes oil shipments from terminal following drone attacks in Novorossiysk

Meanwhile, oil shipments to the Tengiz-Novorossiysk system by shippers have been carried out as usual in recent days, according to the report

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed oil shipments from the marine terminal near Novorossiysk on the night of November 26 following drone attacks on the city, the press service of the company reported.

"Oil loading at the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed at 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on November 26, 2025 (9:00 p.m. GMT on November 25), following drone attacks on November 24-25. All media and social media reports about an earlier resumption are false," the company said.

Meanwhile, oil shipments to the Tengiz-Novorossiysk system by shippers have been carried out as usual in recent days, according to the report.

The company reported on Tuesday that the November 25, 2025 night drone attack on the Novorossiysk municipality rendered an administrative building at the nearby CPC marine terminal damaged with the drone’s combat fragments. Cargo operations suspended at single-point moorings during the attack.

On the night of November 25, the Krasnodar Region suffered one of the most protracted and massive attacks by the Kiev regime. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, six people were injured, and at least 20 houses were damaged in five municipalities, including Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse and Dinskoy districts, and Krasnodar.

CPC is the pipeline system connecting Kazakhstan with a seaport in Novorossiysk area, where tankers are loaded with oil for the supply to global markets. The 1,511 km long pipeline links oilfields in the West Kazakhstan with the marine terminal in Novorossiysk. Among CPC shareholders are Russia (via Transneft), Kazakhstan (via KazMunayGas), structures of Chevron, Lukoil, ExxonMobil, a joint venture of Rosneft and Shell.

Russia studies building NPP in Kyrgyzstan using its own technologies — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Russia supplies Kyrgyz consumers with electricity and Russian companies participate in the design and modernization of hydroelectric power plants on rivers in Kyrgyzstan
Russia expects US Trump plan version agreed with Europe, Ukraine — Lavrov
The foreign minister emphasized that so far "no one has officially shared anything" with Russia
Russia hopes to resolve technical issues for visa-free travel to India — ministry
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko pointed out that visa-free travel will benefit both Russian and Indian tourists
Vance-Rubio rivalry for Trump's mantle plays out over Ukraine strategy — Bild
According to the newspaper, the EU is already aware of this hidden conflict and favors Rubio, known for a tougher stance towards Moscow
Whole families from US, Europe move to Russia for traditional values — Security Council
These are citizens of Germany, Latvia, the US, France, Italy, Estonia, and other countries
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
US vice president, top diplomat deny reports of split over Ukraine
JD Vance said that the media is lying in order to derail the US president's agenda
Russia prefers diplomacy on Ukraine, rather than 'tongue wagging' — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat emphasized that Moscow did not attempt to provoke and undermine some positive and promising initiatives
EU 'detached from reality' on Ukraine, hampering peace — expert
According to Aldo Ferrari, the original American plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, whether the Europeans like it or not, aligns better with the real state of things
Ukraine unable to take down Russia’s Tornado-S guided rockets
Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov emphasized the enemy finds it hard to take them down even with the help of Western-made air defense systems
Rostec creates new loitering munition — CEO
"It is guaranteed to reach all NATO howitzers and HIMARS systems and can strike the enemy’s military target with almost 100% certainty," Sergey Chemezov said
US Army Secretary Driscoll expected in Kiev this week — Zelensky’s chief of staff
Earlier Donald Trump said he instructed Daniel Driscoll to negotiate with the Ukrainian side
Polish airfield next to Ukrainian border closed until next summer
A source in Poland’s air traffic control service did not elaborate on why the airfield was closed
Putin approves new Russian national policy strategy
Alongside general provisions, it includes an assessment of the current state of inter-national and inter-ethnic relations in Russia
Trump says Russia, Ukraine discuss exchange of territories
"It's a long, complicated process," Donald Trump added
Angara-1.2 rocket orbits Russian Defense Ministry’s satellites
A stable telemetry connection has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, and their onboard systems are functioning normally
Talks on BRICS cross-border payment system at a crawl — Russian Finance Minister
According to Anton Siluanov, payments are being made in reliable currencies and using the reliable infrastructure
Sechin estimates the total value of Russia’s natural resources at nearly $100 trillion
Rosneft CEO said that it is almost twice the comparable figure for the United States
Europe should return Moscow assets or be known as thieve — Russian foreign ministry
"Only Russia has the right to decide what will happen to the assets of the Russian Federation," Maria Zakharova stressed
Zelensky, his entourage make contradictory statements on US peace plan — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Moscow remains in a position where a diplomatic settlement is preferable
US envoy to NATO acknowledges Russia’s superiority on battlefield
Matthew Whitaker noted that Russian forces were making "small tactical gains" every week, so, Russia "is negotiating a peace deal from reality"
Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion
The explosion occurred in the Separ restaurant in the center of Donetsk
Putin approves new Russia’s National Policy Strategy
Apart from general provisions, the document contains a survey of current inter-ethnic relations in Russia
Washington’s optimistic rhetoric aimed at encouraging Ukraine peace process — CNN
Washington's strategy is centered around "renewed air of confidence," which raises the stakes and makes it harder for any party to walk away from the talks
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Russia, Azerbaijan start producing oil tankers — Putin
"Their use, particularly on the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes, will make it possible to noticeably scale up deliveries of energy resources to global markets," the Russian leader said
Liberation of Ivanopolye allows UAVs to hit targets in Konstantinovka — Russian military
The success of the Battlegroup South’s assault teams enabled them to advance toward the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka, further complicating the enemy’s position within the city
Pashinyan follows in Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps — high-ranking source in Moscow
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's security allies had allegedly publicly called for regime change in Yerevan against the backdrop of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Trump says no deadlines for deal on Ukraine
The US leader stressed that the deadline for him is when the conflict is over
Lavrov says Europe always had bad intentions towards Russia
According to the minister, the fact that European leaders are predicting the collapse of Russia’s economy and expect the Russian people to stage riots and overthrow the authorities "aligns with Europe’s reputation over the past 500 years, when all global troubles were created by this small group of countries"
Kremlin aide blasts 'leak' of his call with Witkoff as an attempt to hamper Russia-US ties
Yury Ushakov pointed out that such relations are not being established easily
Serbian government vote against immediate nationalization of NIS — Vucic
The Serbian president warned that "literally the entire lifecycle" of the country will be the jeopardized if NIS halts operations
Russian troops liberate Ivanopolye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Trump says end of Russia’s offensive is 'big concession' to Ukraine
The US President said he disagreed with the assumption that his proposed deal was more beneficial for Russia
FACTBOX: Olympic flame relay
The Lighting the Flame ceremony for 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Ancient Olympia on November 26
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Lavrov says hard to find common sense in Ukraine’s purchase of Rafale jets
The top diplomat pointed out that the deal enshrined 100 jets
US under Trump can no longer be considered EU ally — Borrell
According to the former head of European diplomacy, the EU should recognize the shift in American policy and respond accordingly
Russia ready to discuss Trump’s plan received via unofficial channels — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that those who engaged in megaphone diplomacy did not pursue noble goals
Driscoll not flying to London for talks with Kiev due to EU criticism of US plan
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was scheduled to fly to the British capital after visiting Kiev on November 19
Russia, US continue to build relations, albeit with difficulties — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that the process involves communication over the phone
Foreign companies that left Russia register their trademarks again — Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister recalled, President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Moscow does not obstruct the return of foreign companies
Most provisions of US plan for Ukraine settlement have been agreed — White House
Karoline Leavitt also stressed that the US administration hopes that Russia will agree to the terms of the plan currently being developed to resolve the crisis in Ukraine
Trump says directed Witkoff to Moscow for meeting with Putin
At the same time, Secretary of the US Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians, the US President said
German chancellor points to unacceptably low employment of Ukrainians in Germany
Friedrich Merz emphasized that in some countries it reaches 70-80%, but in Germany it is still below 30%
Merz, Macron, Starmer said they agreed with Rubio to expedite security guarantees to Kiev
They tasked their military authorities, in particular, "to complete joint planning work to that effect," the joint statement says
Europe had chances to take part in Ukrainian conflict settlement but missed them — Lavrov
The Russian minister recalled that it was Europe that disrupted the Minsk agreements, as France and Germany openly admitted later
Russia unable to regain OPCW Executive Council seat — voting results
Eastern European seats on the Executive Council were allocated to Slovakia and Slovenia, which received 107 and 122 votes
Two apartment blocks in Taganrog damaged beyond repair during last night’s drone raid
As a result of the attack, 15 people from eight apartments of a two-storey apartment building have completely lost their property
Lukashenko to take part in CSTO summit in Bishkek, plans to hold meeting with Putin
The Belarusian leader will discuss the pressing issues of ensuring collective security in the Eurasian space and outline directions that require allies’ special attention
Nearly 40,000 households in Zaporozhye Region left without power after Ukraine’s attack
Socially important facilities are fed from standby sources, the region’s governor Yevgeny Balitsky said
Israel launches large-scale operation in West Bank — army statement
The army reported that the IDF, the Israeli Security Agency, and Israel Border Police began operating as part of a broad counterterrorism operation in the area of northern Samaria
UN no party to discussions around peace plan for Ukraine — spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Stephane Dujarric emphasized that Antonio Guterres has a "consistent position on how he would like to see an end to this conflict" and the organization continues to hold to it
Russian intel officers, US official convene meeting on Ukraine in UAE — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov explained that Russian and Ukrainian intelligence officers occasionally meet in the UAE to discuss sensitive topics
FACTBOX: Cheboksary casualties, 33 Ukrainian drones downed after attack on Russian regions
Two individuals, including a teenager, were wounded in a drone strike in Cheboksary, the republic’s head, Oleg Nikolayev, reported
IAEA must remain at Zaporozhye NPP regardless of Russia-Ukraine peace conditions — Grossi
Kremlin aide says unaware of source of media reports about phone calls between Russia, US
Yury Ushakov assumed that someone leaks information
Trump wants soonest end to Ukrainian conflict, regardless of terms — Politico
The US leader will accept "whatever agreement that both sides can agree on as quickly as possible"
Trump says US peace plan for Ukraine whittled down to 22 points from 28
The US president said that a lot of them were solved "very favorably"
Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on state visit
As Presidential Aide for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov previously said, the visit will begin with a memorial ceremony
Russia sets trends in global tank building — Chemezov
Rostec CEO noted that Russian armored vehicles were less complex and easier to maintain than Western ones
UN launches process to elect new secretary-general
The term of the current head of the global organization, Antonio Guterres, ends on December 31, 2026
Press review: EU seeks to revise US Ukraine peace plan as Trump adds Russian oil sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 25th
Su-57 successful in new types of combat missions — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-57 already outperforms many of its foreign counterparts in numerous aspects
Efforts to discredit Trump, boost Britain in Ukraine conflict: SVR statements
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is confident that Britain is seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine to protect its own economy from collapse
Ukraine not going to abandon its NATO path — head of Zelensky's office
Kiev has repeatedly emphasized its desire to become a full-fledged member of the alliance as soon as possible
Trump says progress made in talks on Ukraine
"People are starting to realize it's a good deal for both parties," the US leader noted, referring to his 28-point plan
Rubio fields angry calls from EU officials after US peace plan on Ukraine leaked — WSJ
The document shocked European governments and Kiev's supporters in the US Congress, the newspaper writes
Russia has unofficially received several versions of US peace plan — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov added that there has not been any substantive discussion between the teams of the two countries yet
Kiev’s inconsistency, West’s speculations, UN inaction: Lavrov’s statements
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed the United Nations’ refusal to provide any evidence in the alleged Bucha massacre is a "full confession" and "disgrace for an organization" and suggested that Kiev’s corruption schemes have beneficiaries in Europe
98% of Japanese companies working in Russia suffered from sanctions
The impact of restrictive measures was the strongest for companies operating in the manufacturing segment
Russian authorities observe unfriendly countries’ attempts to split Russian society
According to the Strategy of the State National Policy until 2036, these factors are coming to the fore amid the growing instability in the world
Trump says his team has made serious progress toward Ukrainian settlement
Earlier on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that he is convinced that agreements on the Ukrainian settlement are very close
International conference in Cairo on rebuilding Gaza postponed — newspaper
Guarantees that the destruction of Gaza will not happen again have not yet been provided, and are unlikely to be provided at present in the light of the continuous escalation by Israel, the newspaper's source said
Kremlin aide announces preliminary agreement for Witkoff to visit Moscow next week
Yury Ushakov added that Steve Wtikoff will be travelling with a number of US officials "who are involved in Ukraine matters"
Coalition of willing may deploy troops away from front lines in Ukraine — Macron
According to the French president, a troop deployment "on reserve grounds in Kiev and Odessa" may be considered
Media leaks, upcoming US envoy visit: What Kremlin aide said
Yury Ushakov noted that the leaked transcripts of his alleged conversations with Steve Witkoff were intended to hinder efforts to improve Russia-US relations
Oreshnik missile ensures Russia's security for years to come — top senator
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia has the means to respond to modern challenges
Ukraine should abandon plans to join NATO — Pentagon’s ex-chief
"Probably the best way for Ukraine is to join the European Union, which makes more sense at this point," former Defense Secretary and ex-CIA director Leon Panetta said
At least 33 Ukrainian drones downed over various Russian regions overnight
13 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Russian army confidently advancing near Aleksandro-Kalinovo — Belousov
The defense minister expressed gratitude to the command and personnel for their successful execution of combat missions and unwavering dedication to duty
Russia drafts response to possible seizure of assets by West — minister
Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko stressed that it has been submitted to the country’s leadership
Tu-160 strategic missile carriers perform flight over Arctic Ocean
The flight lasted more than 11 hours
Kremlin aide says he never comments on conversations with US envoy
Yury Ushakov stressed that these conversations are confidential
Kremlin spokesman points to media mayhem around US peace plan
According to Dmitry Peskov, this is precisely why Moscow avoids megaphone diplomacy
Trump says hopes to meet with Putin, Zelensky
The US leader expressed hope that "peace can be accomplished as soon as possible"
Putin to meet with Kyrgyz, Belarusian counterparts in Bishkek
The meeting is expected to focus on key issues of bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, economy, culture, humanitarian sphere and other areas
Russia ready to support Nigeria’s counter-terrorism effort — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted "the Nigerian government’s serious efforts in the sphere of counter-terrorism"
Belgium convinces Italy that expropriation of Russian assets has serious risks
"Belgium will not expropriate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine without European guarantees against lawsuits and demands to return the money," Belgian Minister of Defense and Foreign Trade Theo Francken said
Rubio's involvement shifts Ukraine talks track — media
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll initially delivered a "tough message" to Ukraine and Europe, insisting they accept the 28-point plan
Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan crucial for regional stability — Putin
The Russian president noted that Moscow and Bishkek align their positions within international organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the United Nations
Nigeria sees Russia as its 'key global partner' — Foreign Minister
Yusuf Tuggar emphasized that Russia has provided scholarships for higher education to several generations of Nigerian students, who have gone on to become engineers, doctors, and scientists
Comet 3I/ATLAS approaches Earth at less than 300 million km
Scientists clarified that, if considering the comet’s trajectory relative to the Sun, it is already on its way out of the solar system while still approaching our planet
Trump says Witkoff, Kushner to meet with Putin in Moscow next week
Donald Trump told reporters that his son-in-law Jared Kushner "is involved in the process" of Ukrainian reconciliation
NATO, EU issues excluded from Ukraine negotiation agenda — Berlin
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that these issues should be discussed in future and with Europe's participation
Kiev troops shell DPR four times in past day
All the attacks targeted Gorlovka and its outskirts
IN BRIEF: Lavrov speaks on Europe’s failure in Ukraine, Trump’s peace plan
The foreign minister pointed out that Russia had received US President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan through unofficial channels and had not seen any other versions of the document
Europeans question what will happen next, as Ukraine ‘not forever’ — Lavrov
According to the minister, the European Union has long ceased to be a European forum where the interests of Europeans are represented
Russia to prevent formation of closed ethnic enclaves in regions — Security Council
Alexander Grebenkin stressed that the migration of foreign citizens to Russia "is no longer considered as an auxiliary tool for solving demographic problems, but is only an additional tool for implementing measures in the economic sphere"
Coalition of Willing suggests using all frozen Russian assets for Kiev’s benefit
According to the joint statement, "a swift decision on securing long-term financing for Ukraine, including through the use of the full value of immobilized Russian sovereign assets, will be critical"
Putin says Russia-Kyrgyzstan allied ties continue to strengthen
The Russian president also praised Kyrgyzstan for its work as this year’s CSTO chair
