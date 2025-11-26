CPC resumes oil shipments from terminal following drone attacks in Novorossiysk

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed oil shipments from the marine terminal near Novorossiysk on the night of November 26 following drone attacks on the city, the press service of the company reported.

"Oil loading at the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed at 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on November 26, 2025 (9:00 p.m. GMT on November 25), following drone attacks on November 24-25. All media and social media reports about an earlier resumption are false," the company said.

Meanwhile, oil shipments to the Tengiz-Novorossiysk system by shippers have been carried out as usual in recent days, according to the report.

The company reported on Tuesday that the November 25, 2025 night drone attack on the Novorossiysk municipality rendered an administrative building at the nearby CPC marine terminal damaged with the drone’s combat fragments. Cargo operations suspended at single-point moorings during the attack.

On the night of November 25, the Krasnodar Region suffered one of the most protracted and massive attacks by the Kiev regime. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, six people were injured, and at least 20 houses were damaged in five municipalities, including Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse and Dinskoy districts, and Krasnodar.

CPC is the pipeline system connecting Kazakhstan with a seaport in Novorossiysk area, where tankers are loaded with oil for the supply to global markets. The 1,511 km long pipeline links oilfields in the West Kazakhstan with the marine terminal in Novorossiysk. Among CPC shareholders are Russia (via Transneft), Kazakhstan (via KazMunayGas), structures of Chevron, Lukoil, ExxonMobil, a joint venture of Rosneft and Shell.