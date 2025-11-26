MELITOPOL, November 26. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant remains under Russian ownership. According to a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin, the plant's operations are managed by the JSC Operating Organization of the Zaporozhye NPP. Yevgeniya Yashina, the NPP’s communications director, addressed Western media reports suggesting a potential transfer of control to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is federal property of Russia," Yashina stated. "Operational rights – including the authority to ensure the safe and reliable functioning of the facility, as well as full responsibility for the professional activities of its personnel – are assigned to the JSC Operating Organization of the Zaporozhye NPP. This decision is in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation." She also emphasized that all activities of the JSC ZNPP are conducted strictly in compliance with Russian laws and under the supervision of relevant regulatory authorities.

Meanwhile, the United States had earlier proposed a 28-point plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. The plan provoked dissatisfaction in Kiev and among European partners, who demanded significant revisions. On November 23, US and Ukrainian representatives met in Geneva to discuss the peace plan. According to RBC-Ukraine, the delegations agreed on most aspects of Washington’s proposal, although several key points remain to be addressed in an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, with the date still undecided. Trump later announced that the plan’s points had been reduced from 28 to 22.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that Moscow possesses a 28-point document and has not seen alternative versions. Russia expects Washington to inform Moscow of the outcomes of its consultations with Kiev and the European Union.